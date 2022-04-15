ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Chase's planned 60-story Midtown headquarters to be NYC's largest all-electric building

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SY6Y6_0f9prb6t00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Banking giant JPMorgan Chase on Thursday unveiled the design of the 60-story headquarters it plans to build at 270 Park Avenue.

Foster + Partners, the design firm behind the project, intends the building to be 100% electric and entirely powered by a New York State hydroelectric plant. Once completed, it will be the largest fully electric building in the city.

“With our new headquarters, JPMorgan Chase is making a long-term investment in our business and New York City’s future while ensuring that we operate in a highly efficient and world-class environment for the 21st century,” said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. “We are extremely excited about the building’s state-of-the-art technology, health and wellness amenities, and public spaces, among many other features. It is in the best location in one of the world’s greatest cities.”

The 1,338-foot skyscraper will be able to accommodate 14,000 employees and will feature a fitness center and food hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4i2D_0f9prb6t00
A closer look at the planned ground-level view of the building. Photo credit Foster + Partners

The building is the flagship project of the city’s East Midtown Rezoning plan, an ambitious push to redevelop a 73-block area surrounding Grand Central Terminal.

Mayor Eric Adams said the project will help the city’s economy recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic.

“New York City’s central business districts were hit hard by the pandemic, and restoring their vibrance is an integral part of our blueprint for an equitable economic recovery,” said Adams. “This investment by JPMorgan Chase not only reflects their commitment to keeping and growing good jobs in New York City, it will also catalyze additional investment and new office space throughout Midtown East.”

The bank hopes to complete construction by 2025.

