Caroline Kennedy: 1st Photos of Her 1st Grandchild & JFK, Jackie’s Great Grandchild

Caroline Kennedy is excited to celebrate the birth of her grandchild, the baby of her daughter Tatiana Schlossberg and her husband Dr. George Moran. The newborn, shown in photos you can see here, is the first grandchild to Caroline, as well as the great-grandchild to former president John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

Caroline’s daughter, Tatiana, an environmental journalist, was spotted carrying the little one (whose gender has not yet been revealed) in a carrier on her chest in Manhattan on Thursday. Her husband George was also seen carrying the baby around, as the new parents are definitely excited to celebrate the arrival of their first child!

The Kennedys are arguably the most infamous family in American politics. Of course, the best-known member of that family dynasty was JFK, who served as the 35th President of the United States from 1961 until his assassination on November 22, 1963. JFK had four kids with his wife, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, but only one — daughter Caroline — is still alive today. Caroline shares three children with her husband Edwin Schlossberg, including Tatiana as well as Rose, the oldest, and Jack, the youngest.

Tatiana is known best for her work as a reporter for The New York Times, where she typically covers climate change. She’s also written for The Atlantic and Bloomberg View and has done reporting for Bergen County Record, a local New Jersey newspaper. Tatiana’s interest in climate change led to her releasing her book Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have, which came out in August 2019.

In addition to her groundbreaking climate reporting, Tatiana still remains close with her family. For the 50th anniversary of her grandfather’s assassination, the New York native spoke at a ceremony that took place at the memorial in the U.K. Tatiana and her husband George were college sweethearts at Yale and tied the knot at Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 9, 2017.