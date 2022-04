Megumi Ludlow was second in the 1,500 meters (4 minutes, 57.09 seconds) and fourth in the 3,000 (10:36.4) Saturday to lead the West Albany girls to 12th place at the 28-team Wilsonville Invitational track and field meet. Garrett Lee was eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.37) and 12th in the...

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO