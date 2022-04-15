Oahu voters can expect notification cards in mail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu voters will receive 2022 voter notification cards in the mail this week.

The voter notification cards will confirm the voter’s information and registration status. A voting district will also be provided which the Honolulu Elections Division said could have changed as a result of recent redistricting.

If there are no changes or updates, voters are asked to keep their card for future reference.

If the person whose name is on the card is not at your address, write “Not at this address” and drop it off in a mailbox for pick up.

Any changes or updates to an individual’s card should be made immediately by visiting the City and County of Honolulu’s website.