Coronavirus case rates in the Coachella Valley are steadily on the rise again. To fight the spread of the virus, the Joslyn Center hosted its “Vax & Boost” COVID vaccine booster clinic Monday. Valley resident David Deatrick went to the Joslyn Center to get his second COVID booster vaccine. He has type one diabetes and is immunocompromised. "I feel much The post Joslyn Center hosts vaccine booster clinic as local COVID cases increase slightly appeared first on KESQ.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO