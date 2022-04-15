California delays vaccine mandate for schools

The Los Angeles City Council could lift the mandate Wednesday requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many indoor establishments and large outdoor events.The city ordinance, which went into effect Nov. 8, requires people over age 12 to show proof of vaccination before patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities, personal care establishments and some city buildings.The law also requires people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend outdoor events with 5,000 or more people.Earlier this month, the council voted unanimously to approve a motion rescinding the requirements, although individual businesses would be permitted...
