ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday, April 14th Evening Weather

KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartly cloudy and cold tonight. Much of the day...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

STORMWATCH 12: More wintry weather and low snow levels into Wednesday morning

Showers will continue to become more widespread into the start of Wednesday. Snow levels will lower down to around 1,500' or overnight and into Wednesday morning. This means snow will reach down to many valley floors but mainly just grassy surfaces could see some very light accumulations. Accumulating snow impacting travel will be more likely above 2,000' through Wednesday morning. Significant snow amounts are expected along the Cascades and for portions of the Siskiyous. Wednesday morning will likely be difficult and slow with many lower and higher passes seeing slippery and snowy conditions. Snow showers will taper off though by late morning with road conditions improving for many areas into the afternoon as snow levels climb a bit and temperatures warm. However, we are tracking more rain and snow for later Wednesday into Wednesday night. We'll likely see more travel impacts for mainly middle and higher elevations with that next storm system, including the Mt. Shasta area.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Monday, March 21st Evening Weather

Showers and drizzle end tonight with breaks in the clouds. Tomorrow will be a much brighter and warmer day with highs climbing a good 15 to 20 degrees above average for most communities.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Thursday, March 24 - Evening Outlook

Quiet weather returns with a mix of sun and clouds. We'll see some sunny breaks today with a stray shower or two. Showers and storms develop today, some storms could be strong.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC12

Forecast: Few showers Thursday evening, Drier Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heaviest rain today falls on SE side of Richmond. Drier and much cooler this weekend and early next week. Thursday Evening: Few lingering showers and an isolated storm. Total rain amounts from 1/4″ in RVA then 1 to 4″ inches (in localized downpours on the SE side of VA) expected. Lows in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow
WINKNEWS.com

Possible evening showers ahead of Thursday cold front

After breaking and tying records in both Naples and Punta Gorda on Tuesday, we’re heading into another day of record and near-record heat. Look for highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a breeze sustained between 10 to 20 mph. A stray shower will be possible, but most areas will remain dry.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WCPO

Windy Thursday evening, big cool down ahead

NEW: The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado landed Wednesday afternoon near Clarksville in Warren. The NWS is expected to release more information this afternoon. There's a chance for scattered showers this evening. It will also be breezy Expect wind speeds 15-20 mph. Highs will rise to...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
KDRV

Friday, April 15th Overnight Weather

Wet and wintry overnight with snowy and difficult travel for much of the region above 2,500' into Saturday morning. Much better travel weather expected on Easter with milder temperatures and dry conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
KDRV

Easter weekend freeze causes another Medford shelter night

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford has another warming shelter night set for tonight. Today, Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun issued a severe weather event declaration for Saturday, April 16. It allows approved shelters to provide overnight lodging when the temperature is forecast to be below 25 degrees or 32 degrees with additional factors such as precipitation or wind.
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
KDRV

Medford declares severe weather event, opens shelter

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The City of Medford is declaring a Severe Weather Event tomorrow to increase shelter availability. Late Wednesday Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun issued a severe weather event declaration for Thursday, April 14. The declaration "allows the use of approved severe event shelter facilities to provide overnight lodging...
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy