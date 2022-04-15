ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Terrifying’: Amusement park ride stalls midair with people onboard

By Will Lewis, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WJZY ) — It was a weekend trip for Alexcia Powell, Brittany Gilliard and family to a North Carolina amusement park for some family time.

But a relaxing day turned into a stressful one as people watched the Electro-Spin ride get stuck midair at Carowinds, a 407-acre amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We were on a boat ride that was across from it, and as we were getting off, we heard people screaming,” said Powell, who witnessed the incident.

Powell and Gilliard said they can’t remember how long people were stuck in the air, but in video they recorded, you can see many hanging in their seats.

“It looked terrifying,” added Gilliard. “I was terrified for them.”

“People were terrified,” Powell agreed while recounting the incident. “It was quite horrifying to watch because that could have been anyone on there.”

Teen dies after fall from Florida amusement park ride

A spokesperson for Carowinds sent WJZY a statement saying, Safety and security of our guests and associates is our top priority. Unfortunately, while we work hard to provide the best experience possible, attractions may not always be operational.”

“It kind of deterred us from wanting to get on any other rides for that exact reason,” Powell said. “Like what if we get on and we get stuck upside down or midway through a loop? You never know.”

This is not the first time people have been stuck on a ride at the amusement park. Nearly 100 people were suspended high in the air for over two hours on the ride Windseeker.

The two videos of the Electro-Spin have been shared over 7,000 times on Facebook and viewed nearly 8,000 times on Twitter, with many people saying they may not ride again.

“It was crazy how big of an effect those videos had on people,” Powell said.

Powell and Gilliard said after witnessing the incident, they will still go back to Carowinds, but only to the water park.

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

