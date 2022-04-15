Barry’s next chapter set to continue at Bemidji

CHERRY — Beau Barry has been a stalwart on the Cherry High School baseball team since the seventh-grade, and the results have paid off handsomely.

Barry signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Bemidji State University for the 2022-23 season.

Needless to say, Barry was thrilled to get this opportunity.

“It’s huge because it’s Division II baseball,” Barry said. “For them to want me, I’m super excited to be going there. I had been hemming and hawing about St. Scholastica since November.

“It came down to where I’d to go, which school fit me better. I like to hunt and fish, and everything I like to do is right there. Those are my main hobbies. I waited a while to make my decision. I’m excited to move on and meet the guys.”

What did he like about Bemidji State?

“They have a new coaching staff, and I’m excited to work with them,” Barry said. “Seeing how much improvement they’ve made through the fall season and the start of this season, it’s going to be exciting.”

According to Cherry coach Brian Kemp, Bemidji State is getting a quality player as well as a quality individual.

“Ever since Beau was in the seventh-grade, he has been one of our hardest-working kids,” Kemp said. “He’s a leader on and off the field. He’s a good student, with good grades.

“He has been a role model for our younger kids.”

Barry still has some work to do in high school as he’ll try to lead the Tigers to the Section 7A Tournament.

His presence on the mound should give Cherry a big lift.

“I like being in command when I’m out on the mound,” Barry said. “

According to Kemp, having this kind of an opportunity doesn’t come along very often.

“We’ve had a lot of kids that play at the JUCO level from our community, but not many have gone on to play Division II ball, at least not recently,” Kemp said. “This is big for him, it’s big for our program and it’s exciting for his family and school.”