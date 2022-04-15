Capsules, quotes and numbers on ISU's men's and women's basketball additions

It’s a good day to be a basketball fan in Pocatello.

On Wednesday, the Idaho State men’s basketball team signed six players and the women’s team signed two, for both teams the latest step in revamping depleted rosters.

The men’s players: Kolby Lee, Miguel Tomley, Jordan Hansen, Briggs Ranstrom, Brock Mackenzie and Ronnie Stapp. The women’s players are Sydney Bevington, a transfer from Santa Clara, and Kacey Spink, an incoming freshman from Spokane.

Both teams need reinforcements following exoduses of sorts. Since the end of last season, the ISU men lost the following players: Tarik Cool and Malik Porter graduated, while these players entered the transfer portal: Gedeon Buzangu, Emmit Taylor III, James Carlson, Zach Visentin, Pablo Tamba, Kyle Karstetter and Robert Ford, an ISU spokesperson confirmed.

The ISU women have lost these players: Estefi Ors, Dora Goles and Ellie Smith all graduated, while 10 others have entered the transfer portal, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation: Diaba Konate, Tomekia Whitman, Jordan Sweeney, Paisley Specht, Montana Oltrogge, Anaya Bernard, Brooke Malone, Kayla Salmons, Sarae Beveridge and Finley Garnett.

Let’s break down both teams’ new players and what they mean for their programs. Quotes from men’s head coach Ryan Looney are from an ISU release, as are player notes.

Men’s basketball

Kolby Lee

Bio: 6-10 | 240 lbs | Center | Transfer from BYU | Meridian, ID

Notes: Started 43 games at BYU … Averaged 7 ppg and 3.2 rpg in 2019 … 2017 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year … 2017 5A State Champion at Rocky Mountain High School … Averaged 16.6 ppg and 9.3 rpg

What it means for ISU: Lee will give Idaho State the athletic, interior force the team lacked last year. He played three seasons at BYU, then last winter, he entered the transfer portal and planned to transfer to Dixie State — but he didn’t wind up playing. He even announced on Instagram that he was retiring from basketball. Well, Looney and Co. coaxed him out of retirement and now he’s a Bengal. Out of these six signees, Lee was the one ISU coaches were most excited about.

ISU head coach Ryan Looney on Lee: “We are fortunate that Kolby has decided to join our program. He is older and has great experience in college basketball. Kolby is an extremely efficient player that will have a chance to be a great big man in the Big Sky. Bengal fans are going to love his energy.”

Jordan Hansen

Bio: King’s High School (Seattle, WA) 6-6 | 200 lbs | Guard

Notes: High School: WIBCA 1A State Player of the Year … Emerald Sound Conference Player of the Year … Averaged 26.6 ppg and 8.1 rpg … 1,643 career points.

What it means for ISU: Hansen can become a rangy defender for the Bengals with some shooting touch as well. Last season, Idaho State shot just 31% beyond the arc as a team, which ranked second-to-last in the conference. Hansen might be able to help in that department.

Looney on Hansen: “Jordan Hansen is a great addition to our program. He has great length and can score in a variety of ways. He comes from a great high school program. We know he will be prepared.”

Briggs Ranstrom

Bio: Rocky Mountain High School (Eagle, ID) | 6-6 | 200 lbs | Forward

Notes: First Team All-SIC … First Team All-District … Idaho Statesman First Team All-State … Two time 5A State Champion … Returning from LDS mission.

What it means for ISU: Ranstrom actually signed with Idaho State in 2019, after which he left for an LDS mission. Two years later, he’s part of this signing class. He’ll play an undersized forward for the Bengals — think something like Malik Porter with a little less athleticism — who can run the floor and make smart decisions.

Looney on Ranstrom: “Briggs is a fantastic addition to our program. The thing that jumped out most about him is how hard he plays. Briggs will defend and rebound every possession. Bengal fans will love watching him play.”

Brock Mackenzie

Bio: Transfer from Point Loma (Samammish, WA) 6-2 | 185 lbs | Guard

Notes: Point Loma: Started 72 games … 14.7 ppg and 2.4 apg … Two time PacWest All-Conference selection … 1,152 career points.

What it means for ISU: Mackenzie’s connection to ISU comes courtesy of Looney, who coached Mackenzie at Division II Point Loma, the coach’s previous stop. That led Mackenzie to Pocatello, where he’ll use his 6-foot-2 frame to space the floor and try to provide a scoring punch for an ISU team that scored a conference-worst 64.4 points per game last season.

Looney on Mackenzie: “I have been fortunate to know Brock and his family for a long time. We have added a great person to our Bengal family. Brock is a tough shot maker and can really score. He has all the intangibles and competitive spirit required to help improve our team.”

Ronnie Stapp

Notes: Transfer from Fullerton College (Bakersfield, CA) | 6-6 | 185 lbs | Guard

Notes: Fullerton College: 13.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 2.8 apg … 25-4 Overall Record in 2022 … First Team All Orange Empire Conference … Four time All Conference performer at Bakersfield High School … South Yosemite League MVP in 2019 … 2019 State Champion at Bakersfield High School … Averaged 17.8 ppg, 10.2 rpg and 7.4 apg.

What it means for ISU: A slender 6-foot-6 guard, Stapp should be able to guard multiple positions and stretch the floor with reliable shooting. Last season at Fullerton, he shot the triple at a 39.5% clip.

Looney on Stapp: “Ronnie Stapp is a winner. His teams have succeeded wherever he has played. Ronnie has great length, can shoot it and impacts the game in a variety of ways. We can’t wait to start working with him.”

Miguel Tomley

Bio: Transfer from Santa Clara University (Surrey, BC) | 6-3 | 185 lbs | Point guard

Notes: Santa Clara: Played in 27 games… Played 15 minutes per game with 2 starts … Averaged 4.1 ppg and 1.3 apg … Averaged 29.0 ppg in the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association … Played in the 2019 BioSteel All-Canadian Game … Four year starter at Tamanawis High School … Had a 66-point game during his career.

What it means for ISU: A Canada native, Tomley played 11 games last season for a Santa Clara squad that finished third in the West Coast Conference. In seven minutes per game, he eclipsed the 10-point mark just once — but the Bengals like his shooting ability, which is what brought him to Santa Clara.

Looney on Tomley: “Miguel Tomley will have a chance to be a special player at Idaho State. His feel and understanding of how to play is extremely high. Miguel is highly skilled and can really shoot it. His teammates will love playing with him. Our coaching staff can’t wait to get into the gym with him.”

Women’s basketball

Sydney Bevington

Bio: Transfer from Santa Clara | 6-0 | Guard

Notes: Last season, appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and averaged 1.2 rebounds per game… In high school, named first team all-conference, team MVP, and was a Colorado “The Show” all-star pick each year from 2018-20.

What it means for ISU: It’s hard to get much of a read on Bevington because in her one year at Santa Clara, she played sparingly, but she projects to help the Bengals plug holes at the guard position.

Head coach Seton Sobolewski on Bevington: “Sydney is a tall, talented, hardworking guard who has a chance to make an immediate impact on our program.”

Kacey Spink

Bio: Freshman from Joel E Ferris High School | 5-9 | Guard

Notes: As a four-sport athlete at Ferris, Spink earned honors in track, volleyball and soccer. In basketball, Spink earned all-Greater Spokane League honorable mention and 2022 first-team all-GSL honors. She also earned an invite to the 2022 senior all-state game and Washington/North Idaho all-state game.

What it means for ISU: Sobolewski isn’t crazy about playing freshmen, but Spink might test that theory. In any case, she’ll help Idaho State replace the group of freshmen that have since transferred.

Sobolewski on Spink: “We are thrilled to bring Kacey into our Bengal family. When we saw Kacey play for the first time, we were super impressed with her competitiveness, physicality, and talent. She is our type of kid.”