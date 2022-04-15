Experience carries Wolverines past Bluejackets

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team came in with plenty of experience and depth in Thursday’s matchup with Hibbing.

The Wolverines used both of those things to their advantage in a 7-0 sweep over the rival Bluejackets.

In singles, Jake Bradach was first on and first off the court for Rock Ridge, defeating Hibbing’s Christen Dickson in short order, 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot. Not long after, the No. 2 doubles tandem of Keegan Ruedebsuch and Oliver Boyd defeated Hibbing’s Benny Galli and Brady Fosso, 6-3, 6-0.

The Wolverines went up 3-0 in the match when the No. 3 doubles tandem of Ryan Manninen and Dawson Ruedebusch defeated Tyler Fisher and Ricardo Florez, 6-2, 6-0. The match was clinched in favor of Rock Ridge shortly after with Owen Buggert winning at fourth singles over the Bluejackets’ Keaton Petrick, 6-2, 6-1.

With the top of the lineup taking to the court after, Jared Delich made it 5-0 for Rock Ridge, running by Drew Anderson 6-0, 6-1 at the top singles spot. Gavin Benz wrapped up the singles with a win at No. 2, downing Cooper Hendrickson, 6-0, 6-0.

Finally at first singles, Peyton Bialke and Kasey Lamppa closed things out for Rock Ridge, defeating Benny Galli and Brady Fosso, 6-3, 6-0.

Completing the 7-0 sweep, Rock Ridge head coach Jace Friedlieb says his team can always find a way to get excited for a match against the Bluejackets.

“Our guys were fired up for this,” Friedlieb said. “Hibbing has a very athletic team and whenever we come together, you know there are going to be some good matches on court. It was very fun to watch today.”

Hibbing head coach Gary Conda said he was pleased with his team’s effort overall, but acknowledged the problems that arise from having a younger, less experienced team.

“Overall, I was happy,” Conda said. “We played hard. We tried hard. You could see the inexperience out there and the youth but it was good. Now we know what we have to work on.

“We’re young. There’s no seniors, a couple of juniors, some sophomores and a lot of eighth graders. They have to grow and get stronger. It’s going to be a fun year because I think we’ll be a lot better by the end of the year.”

The Wolverines lineup has changed from match to match throughout the season. With plenty of experience under their belt already this year, Friedlieb says being able to move the lineup around without worry is a good problem to have.

“We’re very lucky to have those matches under our belt to help us get a good look at all of our guys,” Friedlieb said. “There’s still some question marks out there, competing every day, which is making my job difficult but it’s a good problem to have. It’s fun to watch them compete like that day in and day out.”

For the Bluejackets, Conda singled out the play of the third doubles team Fisher and Florez.

“I was probably most impressed by them today,” Conda said. “Tyler is an eighth grader and Ricardo is an exchange student and I thought they both played very well. It’s the first time they’ve gotten to play this season.”

The one thing both coaches are looking forward to is getting outside. A cold, wet spring so far has kept both teams indoors, with Hibbing traveling to Virginia to practice multiple nights a week.

“I don’t recall a spring ever being quite this bad. It’s tough for us to get on the bus and come here at night and then go back home. You can’t get a lot accomplished with 20 kids on four courts either. So we need to get outside and work on some things. We’ve got our big invite next Saturday so we have to have dry courts by then.”

Friedlieb also hopes to get his squad outside too, saying playing outdoors is much different than indoors.

“The wind can change a lot on the tennis court and we’ve been stuck inside so far. We need to get outside. Hopefully the weather clears up. Sections are going to be outside so as soon as we can get out there, we can work on that side of the game. It’s something we’ll have to adjust for.”

Rock Ridge is set to host Cloquet on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. Weather permitting, Hibbing’s next scheduled match is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. where they’re set to host Grand Rapids.

Rock Ridge 7, Hibbing 0

Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR, def. Drew Anderson, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Christen Dickson, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Owen Buggert, RR, def. Keaton Petrick, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: No. 1 Peyton Bialke/Kasey Lamppa, RR, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand/Jack Gabardi, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Keegan Ruedebusch/Oliver Boyd, RR, def. Benny Galli/Brady Fosso, 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 Ryan Manninen/Dawson Ruedebusch, RR, def. Tyler Fisher/Ricardo Florez, 6-2, 6-0.