Jensrud jumps to second-place finish as Bluejackets compete in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — The Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams took part in the Craig Hougen Indoor Classic head at the Bemidji State Indoor Track and Field Complex Thursday.

In the events that were completed, Amari Manning was eighth in the 60 in 7.57, and Finn Eskeli was 13th in 7.75.

Dallas Swart was 11th in the 60 hurdles in 10.60

In the 200, Thomas Hagen placed 14th in 25.23, and Eskeli was 17th in 25.32.

Eskeli was ninth in the 400 in 56.03, and Elias Langner was 14th in the 800 in 2:27.21. Silas Langner was 16th in 2:28. 88, Justin Walker was 17th in 2:29.40.

Christian Massich was 15th in the 1600 in 5:20.82.

In the 4x200, Manning, Ethan Roy, Vincent Carlson and Jacob Jensrud placed fifth in 1:42.28.

In the 4x400, Ben Riipinen, Walker, Preston Sladek and Swart were eighth in 4:07.82.

In the 4x800, Walker, Ethan Aune, Massich and Taite Murden were seventh in 9:51.15.

In the long jump, Hagen was 19th with a leap of 17-feet-0-inches, and Manning 20th at 17-0.

In the shot put, Alexander Henderson placed seventh with a heave of 40-8 ¾. Vincent Marchetti was 12th at 37-1 ½.

In the high jump, Jensrud was fifth at 5-8. Trevor VonBrethorst was eighth at 5-4, and Carlson ninth at 5-4.

In the pole vault, Roy was fourth at 11-0, followed by Pierce in seventh at 10-6. Carter Bungarden was 10th at 9-6, Austin Valento 13th at 9-0, and Sladek 15th (9-0).

In the triple jump, Jensrud placed second at 39-8. Roy was eighth at 38-1.

The Bluejacket boys placed ninth with 34 points.

On the girls side, Tara Hertling placed fifth in the 60 in 8.69, and Claire Rewertz was 10th in 8.94

Geli Stenson was 10th in the 60 hurdles in 11.21.

Hertling was sixth in the 200 in 29.81, Kloe Piekarski was 20th in 31.30.

Reese Aune was 12th in the 800 in 2:46.63, followed by Alizah Langner in 13th (2:48.61).

Jocelyn Strukel was sixth in the 1600 in 6:03.71, followed by Mileena Sladek in seventh (6:04.07) and Gianna Figueroa in eighth (6:04.72).

In the 4x200, Rewertz, Sydney Tichy, Stenson and Piekarski were 12th in 2:10.07.

In the 4x400, Rewertz, Figueroa, Sladek and Abigail Theien were sixth in 4:39.29.

In the 4x800, Theien, Stenson, Sladek and Strukel were second in 10:39.79.

In the high jump, Symone Perez placed tied for 12th at a height of 4-4.

In the long jump, Hertling placed 18th at 13-10 ½.

In the shot put, Isabelle Walto was 19th at 27-10.

In the pole vault, Sladek was 11th at 7-6.

In the triple jump, Hertline was seventh at 30-11.

The Hibbing girls placed sixth tied for sixth with Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck with 27 points.