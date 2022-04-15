ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Hundreds of protesters face charges in Russia over new law banning negative comment on Ukraine war

By Daily Mail Reporter
 4 days ago

Hundreds of Russians are facing charges for speaking out against the war in Ukraine.

A repressive law passed last month banned the spread of negative comments about the military and ‘false information’ about the invasion.

One of those charged under the law is a former police officer who discussed Russia’s invasion on the phone. He faces ten years in jail.

Another is an Orthodox priest who was fined £320 after posting an anti-war statement on his church’s website and speaking about the suffering of Ukrainians at a service.

Human rights groups say at least 23 people have been targeted on the ‘false information’ charge, while 500 others have been heavily fined or face fines for disparaging the military.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yxhd7_0f9ppdwl00
A repressive law passed last month banned the spread of negative comments about the military and ‘false information’ about the invasion. A man is pictured above being detained during a protest in Manezhnaya Square, Moscow last month

‘This is a large amount, an unprecedentedly large amount’ of cases, said Damir Gainutdinov, head of the Net Freedoms legal aid group focusing on free speech cases, in an interview with The Associated Press.

The Kremlin has sought to control the narrative of the war from the moment its troops rolled into Ukraine.

It called the attack a ‘special military operation’ and increased the pressure on independent Russian media that called it a ‘war’ or an ‘invasion’, blocking access to many news sites whose coverage deviated from the official line.

Sweeping arrests have also stifled anti-war protests, turning them from a daily event in large cities like Moscow and St Petersburg into rare occurrences barely attracting any attention.

But reports of police detaining single picketers in different Russian cities come in almost daily and even seemingly benign actions have led to arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTA3N_0f9ppdwl00
The Kremlin has sought to control the narrative of the war from the moment its troops rolled into Ukraine. A Ukrainian soldier is pictured above holding an anti-tank weapon in front of a destroyed tank in Irpin, north of Kyiv last month

A man was detained in Moscow after standing next to a Second World War monument that says Kyiv, for the city’s heroic stand against Nazi Germany, and holding a copy of Tolstoy’s War and Peace.

Another was held for holding up a package of sliced ham from the meat producer Miratorg, with the second half of the name crossed off so it read Mir - peace in Russian.

Former police officer Sergei Klokov was detained after discussing the war with his friends on the phone. His wife told the Meduza news site that in casual conversation at home, Mr Klokov, who was born in Irpin near Kyiv and whose father still lived in Ukraine when Russian troops rolled in, condemned the invasion.

He was charged with spreading false information about the Russian armed forces and faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Rev Ioann Burdin, a Russian Orthodox priest in a village about 185 miles north-east of Moscow, was fined 35,000 roubles (£320) for ‘discrediting the Russian armed forces’ after posting an anti-war statement on his church’s website and talking to a dozen congregants during a service about the pain he felt over people in Ukraine dying.

And another court ruled against Moscow student Dmitry Reznikov for displaying a blank piece of paper with eight asterisks, which could have been interpreted as standing for No To War in Russian - a popular chant by protesters.

‘It’s the theatre of the absurd,’ his lawyer Oleg Filatchev said.

Comments / 1

