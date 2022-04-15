ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder charge set to be dropped in poisoned oatmeal case in exchange for testimony against mother, then-boyfriend

By Ann Marie Shambaugh
Cover picture for the articleA woman facing charges related to the January 2021 poisoning and strangulation death of a Carmel man has signed a plea agreement that drops a murder charge in exchange for testimony against her mother and then-boyfriend. Logan Marie Runyon, 23, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder...

