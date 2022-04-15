ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison native helping Jewish Ukrainian refugees celebrate Passover in Israel

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWnSc_0f9pnlVd00

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison native is among the members of a group helping Jewish refugees from Ukraine celebrate Passover this week in Israel.

Yeka Girls got its start in 2015 after Russia invaded Crimea. The group has been helping underprivileged Jewish children — mainly girls — ever since.

Currently, the group has a camp set up for kids near Tel Aviv and is helping the refugees have more than just food and shelter but also a sense of normalcy and connection during a difficult time.

“Because it’s Passover… we decided because we got so many kids to Israel we should make them be able to celebrate the way they should and celebrate their freedom,” Menucha Hanoka with Yeka Girls said.

Her brother, Rabbi Avremel Matusof from the Chabad of Madison, said what Jewish Ukrainian refugees are experiencing amid the Russian invasion has parallels with the story of Passover.

“We’ve been celebrating (Passover) since the Jews left Egypt for thousands of years, and unfortunately we’re no stranger to war and to discomfort and to being banished from our country and our land,” he said, “and so we find a way to persevere, and that’s a big part of the message of the holiday is that even when there’s these trials and tribulations and hardships, we will always find a way and God is with us and he protects us and makes sure that we will find a way to celebrate even under all circumstances.”

Matusof said Jewish communities in Madison are working to make sure their Passover seders are as full as possible in honor of those who can’t currently celebrate.

To learn more about Yeka Girls or to make a donation, click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Sacramento-area native helps Ukrainian orphans in Poland

Alana Pierson grew up in the Sacramento area and recently traveled to Poland to help orphans escaping the war in Ukraine. She is in the middle of adopting two of the teen orphans who fled the war-torn country. During her time volunteering in Poland, she spoke with FOX40’s Mae Fesai about what the adoption process […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
92 Moose

Augusta, Maine, Native Helping Refugees Escape Ukraine

Even though we have all seen the misery of the Ukrainian people, most of us have no real way to help them. One man, who is originally from Augusta, has stepped up to help thousands of people escape the horrors of the Russia invasion. According to WMTW, Brian Milakovsky is...
AUGUSTA, ME
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Israel#Crimea#Jewish#Ukrainian#Rabbi#Russian#Jews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Egypt
Country
Russia
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy