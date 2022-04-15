Madison native helping Jewish Ukrainian refugees celebrate Passover in Israel

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison native is among the members of a group helping Jewish refugees from Ukraine celebrate Passover this week in Israel.

Yeka Girls got its start in 2015 after Russia invaded Crimea. The group has been helping underprivileged Jewish children — mainly girls — ever since.

Currently, the group has a camp set up for kids near Tel Aviv and is helping the refugees have more than just food and shelter but also a sense of normalcy and connection during a difficult time.

“Because it’s Passover… we decided because we got so many kids to Israel we should make them be able to celebrate the way they should and celebrate their freedom,” Menucha Hanoka with Yeka Girls said.

Her brother, Rabbi Avremel Matusof from the Chabad of Madison, said what Jewish Ukrainian refugees are experiencing amid the Russian invasion has parallels with the story of Passover.

“We’ve been celebrating (Passover) since the Jews left Egypt for thousands of years, and unfortunately we’re no stranger to war and to discomfort and to being banished from our country and our land,” he said, “and so we find a way to persevere, and that’s a big part of the message of the holiday is that even when there’s these trials and tribulations and hardships, we will always find a way and God is with us and he protects us and makes sure that we will find a way to celebrate even under all circumstances.”

Matusof said Jewish communities in Madison are working to make sure their Passover seders are as full as possible in honor of those who can’t currently celebrate.

To learn more about Yeka Girls or to make a donation, click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.