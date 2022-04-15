ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, IL

Addison man arrested soon after police say he tried to carjack woman on Far Northwest Side

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Addison man was charged Thursday night with trying to carjack a 71-year-old woman on the Far Northwest Side this week.

Daniel Gilardon, 47, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of North Cumberland Avenue in the O'Hare neighborhood. Police said a few minutes earlier, he had tried to take a vehicle by force from a 71-year-old woman in a parking lot on the block.

Gilardon was not able to get the woman's car, nor to flee the scene, Police arrested him, and he was charged with attempted vehicular hijacking.

Gilardon is to appear in Central Bond Court on Friday.

