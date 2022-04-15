Pa. paves way with solar energy development — but at what cost?

Leaders and legislators working on utility-scale solar development in Pennsylvania are considering both the problems and solutions to solar panel lifespan, disposal, and costs.

Pennsylvania is on the “front edge” of a “solar energy buildout," said Thomas B. Murphy, Director of the Penn State Marcellus Center for Outreach and Research (MCOR), during a joint hearing of state legislative committees on energy and agriculture.

The state is experiencing an energy shift — a trend toward more natural gas and more renewables by 2024 — brought on by reduced market costs and advancements in technologies, according to Murphy.

The commonwealth goal is that 10% of electrical power comes from solar, which breaks down to 80,000 acres of land, according to Murphy. Most utility scale solar is being used on agricultural land at this time.

According to estimates, over 5,000 landowners across the state have already signed solar energy contracts and leases; 10,000 are expected in the near future, said Murphy.

Solar leases are typically in place for 25 years, which is also the average lifespan of solar panels.

Most solar panels currently in use are expected to be decommissioned by 2023. Decommissioning of solar panels refers to the process of breaking panels into parts, removing the parts from site location, and readying the land for redevelopment.

Many European countries require that solar panels be recycled at the end of their life. The U.S. is beginning to move toward similar policies, Pennsylvania included.

One recycling approach is to re-sell panels for other uses. The solar industry currently estimates that one ton of solar panels has approximately $550 in potential value if separated into their individual components and resold.

A limited number of companies offer solar panel recycling services in the U.S., but the offerings are expected to increase with new technologies, said Murphy.

The restricted life span of solar panels is due to the high speed of technological development, which causes older models to become inefficient in 25 years time, according to Murphy.

Solar companies have been known to abandon a project mid-development, leaving profitable material behind. To avoid this outcome, a decommissioning bond can ensure costs of decommission are covered.

There is some hesitation from landowners, municipalities, and legislators surrounding decommission bonds, as predicting costs 25 years in the future can be a challenge, said Murphy. However, new policies are under discussion to make bonds adjustable.

Senate Bill 284 , introduced by Sen. Gene Yaw, which passed on April 14, provides guidelines to assess financial benchmarks every 5 years that will take market value into account. The benchmarks are intended to cut costs of decommissioning.

Yaw’s plan adds consideration for other materials involved in solar development that will require removal at the end of a facility’s lifetime. Decommissioning plans would have to outline plans for these costs as well.

“As Pennsylvania’s energy industry expands to include renewable resources, we must consider the most responsible way to ensure these new facilities are safely and appropriately retired,” Yaw said. “This bill safeguards both the landowner and our environment from the potential harm caused by a lack of decommissioning standards.”

Another state bill has addressed decommissioning recently. House Bill 2104 , introduced by Rep. Kathy Rapp, would require a decommissioning and financial payment plan, including a condition that panels be dismantled and recycled within 18 months of site abandonment or closure.

Yaw's approved senate bill has the same requirement to decommission 18 months after a facility stops producing electricity.

Rapp’s legislation also imposes limits on recycling solar parts – the total amount delivered to a landfill cannot exceed 20 percent of the total mass of the panels.

Just as these bills address the outcomes of solar energy development and many solar sites near their 2023 cutoff, the state moves ahead with more solar development projects.