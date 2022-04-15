Prep baseball: Eau Claire teams appear poised for another big year

Eau Claire has a strong tradition on the baseball diamond, and with the way things look heading into this spring that doesn’t figure to change any time soon.

With the level of talent and depth in the city, Carson Park will be home to some standout teams this year. Each of Eau Claire’s four varsity programs is ranked in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s preseason rankings.

Two city teams — Memorial and Regis — qualified for the state tournament last spring. The other two — North and Immanuel Lutheran — return loads of experience from winning teams.

North is ranked 12th in Division 1 to open the season. The Huskies have nearly their entire lineup returning from last spring’s 18-6 team, along with their top pitchers.

“We are an experienced team with seven returning starters and with nine players returning with varsity experience,” Huskies coach Bob Johnson said. “Our top three pitchers return and competition from the rest of the staff should create season pitching depth.”

The Huskies are expected to compete atop the Big Rivers along with Memorial. The Old Abes reached the Division 1 state semifinals last year and finished 22-7. They’re ranked 14th in Division 1 entering this spring.

Memorial brings back some pop from the top and heart of its lineup, along with one of the area’s top pitchers in Dylan O’Connell.

“We should contend for the BRC title and hope for a deep postseason run,” Memorial coach Dan Roehl said. “We return a very solid and tightly knit senior class, which will help compensate for a very small junior class. We should have decent pitching depth and an infield that is proven and reliable.”

Regis reached the state semifinals in Division 3 last season and has dropped down to Division 4 this year. Most of the Ramblers’ lineup is back from that team, along with ace Cole Selvig. The junior right-hander is among the best pitchers in the nation for his age. He’s committed to play at Texas.

It’s a good mix to begin the year with, and has expectations high. Regis is the No. 1 team in Division 4 in the preseason rankings.

“With what we have returning from last year’s state team, we are very excited and hopeful for the 2022 season,” Regis coach Andy Niese said. “We expect to have a competitive and successful year.”

Immanuel Lutheran is within striking distance of Regis in the Division 4 state rankings. The Lancers occupy the No. 3 spot thanks to a strong core of returners from last season’s 18-3 squad.

Immanuel Lutheran has four standout pitchers back in Christian Schaller, Jonah Mueller, Britten Rutz and Austin Williams. Schaller has ace potential and is returning from an injury that sidelined him for much of last season. The lineup has experience too.

“Keeping our pitching staff healthy will be a priority,” Lancers coach Joe Lau said. “Developing a catcher and shortstop will be key to defense.”

A look at the area’s conferences as the season heats up:

Big Rivers

While North and Memorial appear to be the biggest threats to win the conference title on paper, there are a handful of teams to watch out for in the Big Rivers. That rarely changes from year to year.

Hudson won the conference last season, but the Raiders will need to replace some firepower. That includes pitcher Owen Anderson, a co-player of the year in the conference, and Texas A&M commit Sam Erickson, who moved to Texas after last season.

River Falls won a regional title with a reasonably young team last spring and should factor into the Big Rivers conversation. The Wildcats have one of the league’s top pitchers in junior righty Keenan Mork.

Rice Lake went to state in Division 2 last season and has a good chunk of its pitching staff back. That includes St. Scholastica recruit Matt Juza. They’ve got several starters back in the field too.

Chippewa Falls has a relatively experienced lineup, but will need to re-shape its pitching staff this spring. The Cardinals have three all-conference players to replace from last season.

Menomonie is under new leadership as Zach Slowiak takes over the program for longtime coach Mike King. The Mustangs need to replace the production they got from Brigs Richartz, who was the co-player of the year in the conference a season ago. He was a bright spot as the team finished 2-18.

Conference newcomer New Richmond also has a new coach and is fairly inexperienced heading into the Big Rivers. The Tigers only have three starters back from last year.

Western Cloverbelt

There will be a new champion in the Western Cloverbelt after defending champ Altoona departed for the Middle Border. The early favorite is Regis, thanks to the Ramblers’ experience.

Bloomer, the newest member of the league, and Thorp could be the biggest threats to the Ramblers. Bloomer was 22-3 last season and should be strong again despite the loss of some impactful seniors. Jay Ryder, Jack Strand and Keegan Yohnk combined for 12 wins on the mound last year.

Thorp had a co-op with Gilman last year but returns to standalone status this spring. The Cardinals have two of their top pitchers back in Gavin Boie and Aiden Rosemeyer.

McDonell was .500 last season and took fifth in the conference. The Macks are experienced and will look to climb the standings a bit this year. Cadott, Osseo-Fairchild and Stanley-Boyd will all look to improve on sub-.500 seasons.

Notably, the Western Cloverbelt will be without Fall Creek this year. The program will not field a team this year, and instead send its players to a co-op with Black River Falls.

Dunn-St. Croix

Boyceville won the Dunn-St. Croix crown before capturing the Division 4 state championship last year. The good news: The Bulldogs have enough experience about them to compete for another league title. The bad news: They’ll need to replace many of the stars who made them a state power for years.

Jacob Granley will be a key contributor on the mound and at the plate for Boyceville. Ira Bialzik and Braden Roemhild bring back experienced bats too.

Elk Mound took third in the conference last season and is a contender again this spring. The Mounders have three players back who earned second-team all-conference recognition last year. Spring Valley was the league runner-up and should be a factor again, even with the loss of some key seniors. Mondovi took fourth last season but needs to have some new players step up, particularly to replace star Tanner Marsh.

The rest of the conference seems even, with the remaining four teams each bringing back some holdovers from last year.

Dairyland

Immanuel Lutheran is the favorite here, although the Lancers should have some challengers. Independence/Gilmanton is perennially strong, and the Indees won a regional title last season. Hunter Guenther gives the team a boost on the mound as a returning seven-game winner.

Pepin/Alma could also push for a top spot after taking fourth last year. The Eagles won 13 games and have several returning starters.

Heart O’ North

Of the five Heart O’ North members in the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area, four finished below .500 last season. Cumberland was the exception, posting a 14-9 record. The Beavers graduated most of their starters though, giving them a mostly clean slate headed into this spring.

Cameron returns with most of its starters intact and could be poised to take the biggest step forward of the remaining four teams. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser also has a veteran squad and will look to improve on last year’s 7-17 record.

Middle Border

Altoona joins the Middle Border this year and has instantly been considered among the favorites to win the conference. The Rails are ranked 11th in Division 2 thanks to a roster that is loaded with experience. They won the Western Cloverbelt last season and have everyone back. That includes Oregon State commit Evan Gustafson, who hit .430 as a sophomore last season. Kyle Rasmussen, Dyllan Bauer and Andy Schmid should round out the pitching rotation along with Gustafson. The batting order is both powerful and deep.

Last year’s Middle Border champion, Osceola, should contend again. Baldwin-Woodville should also factor in after going 15-10 last spring.