In one part of the nation, snow was substantial enough to cause wipeouts on area roadways. Elsewhere temperatures soared to 111 degrees -- all during the first week of April. The United States is a large country boasting vastly different climates, and that was made abundantly clear with some of the weather extremes recorded on Wednesday. Snow fell and low temperatures records were broken in one half of the country, while high temperatures records and an ongoing heat wave stifled parts of the opposite half of the nation.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO