ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

10 tips for greening your home

By Jason Boyer
azbigmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re buying a new home or considering sustainable upgrades to your current home, there are a few ways to ensure your home is working smarter (not harder), creating less of an impact on the environment and saving you money. I’ve compiled a list of tips that include recommended upgrades as...

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

Spring Cleaning: 5 tips to decluttering your home

Spring is here, and we're on your side with tips to help you declutter your home. Simplicity coach Rose Lounsbury shares her five tips to decluttering your home with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Decluttering Tips:. 1. Declutter your gardening supplies. 2. Let go of things...
COLUMBUS, OH
yankodesign.com

Top 10 plant-friendly designs to add a touch of green to your home

Gardening is an extremely therapeutic activity, and though I may not engage in it all the time, the few times that I have, I found it really delightful and soothing. Growing, tending to, and being surrounded by plants is intensely satisfying. All your worries slowly fade away, and you are simply enthralled by nature. And indoor gardening has become one of the major trends these days! Plants can truly transform a living space with their gentle presence. They add a touch of green and nature and create a serene and zen atmosphere. But tending to them is not the easiest task always! You need to pay special attention to your beloved plants and give them the best care to ensure that they grow well. And, we’ve curated a whole collection of product designs to help you with that! From a wearable that lets your plants communicate with you to LG’s latest indoor gardening appliance – these products are all, you need to create a nurturing environment for your plants and ensure they grow beautifully!
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy