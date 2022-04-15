Mount Vernon City Council approves funding for police department social workers

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council approved funding Wednesday to bring more social workers into the city’s police department.

The $325,000 amendment to the 2022 budget will help fund five new full-time staffers, who will be focused on helping people get care for mental health or substance use issues.

About a quarter of emergency calls to the department are connected to a mental health or substance abuse issue, and Chief Chris Cammock has said it’s clear officers aren’t the best option to respond to these calls.

Once staff are hired and trained, the department will send a social worker as a first responder to these calls, and will have case managers on staff to help people get the help they need, Cammock said in an interview.

This program could get off the ground by July 1, city Finance Director Doug Volesky said Wednesday.

In making a motion to approve the budget amendment, council member Mark Hulst said this program is necessary because of limited resources being provided for such issues at the state level.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be cheap,” he said. “But we also know that the state has failed in their mental health services.”

This program will have real impacts on those who live on the streets of Mount Vernon, he said.

“Someone needs to take up the slack, and we have the resources to do it,” he said.

Council member Melissa Beaton thanked the state Legislature for approving House Bill 1590 in 2020, which allows city and county governments to implement a 0.1% sales tax increase to pay for affordable housing and homeless projects.

This is where the Mount Vernon program will receive part of its funding.

“We will now be providing compassionate care to the most needy in our city,” she said. “This is a turning point, I feel, in the city of Mount Vernon and policing.”

The budget amendment is funded by the new sales tax and through a partnership with the North Sound Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization.

When the City Council approved the tax increase, it was estimated it would generate about $870,000 annually.