Columbia Housing Authority and partners to discuss plans for a comprehensive homeless services center

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) and its partners are inviting the public to help get feedback and plan for a Comprehensive Homeless Services Center on April 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Broadway Christian Church.

Officials say in a release "this planning event will further unite stakeholders across our community to connect a vision for improving the lives of homeless and housing insecure populations to goals within our reach."

The group leaders say that by creating a comprehensive approach they can include supportive services, day center facilities, low barrier shelters, soup kitchens, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing to serve our community’s homeless and housing insecure populations.

