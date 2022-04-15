COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) and its partners are inviting the public to help get feedback and plan for a Comprehensive Homeless Services Center on April 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Broadway Christian Church.

Officials say in a release "this planning event will further unite stakeholders across our community to connect a vision for improving the lives of homeless and housing insecure populations to goals within our reach."

The group leaders say that by creating a comprehensive approach they can include supportive services, day center facilities, low barrier shelters, soup kitchens, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing to serve our community’s homeless and housing insecure populations.

The post Columbia Housing Authority and partners to discuss plans for a comprehensive homeless services center appeared first on ABC17NEWS .