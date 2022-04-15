ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo man indicted for alleged sex trafficking of minors

By Nick Veronica
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A grand jury indicted 43-year-old Steven Gonzalez Wednesday on sex trafficking charges that carry a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

U.S. attorneys allege Gonzalez, also known as Steven Hernandez and Unc, conspired with others to coerce two minors to engage in sex trafficking between 2012 and 2015 by using force or the threat of force.

The indictment charges Gonzalez with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking by coercion, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Gonzalez was previously indicted in May 2020 on separate drug charges, including distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl causing death. Gonzalez faces the threat of life in prison and a $1 million fine in that case, which is still pending.

* * *

Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.

