Brazil Government Sees Gross Debt At 79.6% Of GDP In '23, Sets Deficit Goal At 65.9 Billion Reais

By Marcela Ayres
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brazilian government projected on Thursday that the country's debt will reach 79.6% of gross domestic product in 2023, rising to 80.3% in 2024 and remaining at that level in 2025. That compares with a 79.6% level currently, according to the central bank, signaling that the government expects a...

www.ibtimes.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Paulo Guedes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Central Government#Brazilian#Reuters#Treasury#Economy Ministry
