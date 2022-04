I’m in my late 50s and, like many people my age, I used to think that employees who took a mental health day off work were abusing the sick leave their employers generously provided. My opinion on this has changed. My generation usually went to work when we were physically ill for a couple of reasons: 1) we weren’t going to let some coughing and sneezing prevent us from doing our jobs and, 2) employers were not required to provide sick leave when we were younger and many of them didn’t.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 27 DAYS AGO