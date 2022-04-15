ClusterTruck temporarily closes new Carmel kitchen

Today we visit tiny Metamora, a historic canal town 67 miles east southeast of Indianapolis. In 1836, the Indiana Legislature authorized $1.4 million ($43 million today) for a canal extending from Hagerstown to Lawrenceburg. When Indiana went bankrupt in 1839, private interests took over the canal’s construction. Completed in 1847, the 76-mile Whitewater Canal employed 56 locks and seven dams to accommodate its large 491-foot drop. Towns sprang up along the canal route, including Metamora, platted in 1838 and named after a popular 1829 play. In 1843, a 75-foot wooden aqueduct built near Metamora carried canal water over Duck Creek, one of only 10 such structures built in the United States. In 1856, a canal-powered grist mill was established in Metamora. The Whitewater Canal was not a success and was largely abandoned soon after it opened. Beginning in 1863, a railroad was built alongside the canal’s towpath.

3 HOURS AGO