ClusterTruck temporarily closes new Carmel kitchen
By Ann Marie Shambaugh
Current Publishing
4 days ago
ClusterTruck has closed its Carmel location only weeks after reopening in the city in late January. In an email to customers, CEO Chris Baggott stated that he didn’t feel the team had met its goal to provide the “highest quality prepared food delivery” and that an increasingly competitive labor...
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Indiana has plenty of amazing restaurants, but according to the restaurant reservation website OpenTable, these five restaurants are some of the best. Here's what they are.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents of southwest Louisville are losing a place to buy groceries. Walmart plans to close its supercenter on Raggard Road, which is in Pleasure Ridge Park. "Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold...
The Noblesville Common Council met April 12. It approved a resolution for a regional development authority, funds for Bridge of Flowers and traffic changes, among other items. For more, visit cityofnoblesville.org. What happened: The council unanimously approved a resolution adopting a preliminary strategic economic development plan for the Central Indiana...
Today we visit tiny Metamora, a historic canal town 67 miles east southeast of Indianapolis. In 1836, the Indiana Legislature authorized $1.4 million ($43 million today) for a canal extending from Hagerstown to Lawrenceburg. When Indiana went bankrupt in 1839, private interests took over the canal’s construction. Completed in 1847, the 76-mile Whitewater Canal employed 56 locks and seven dams to accommodate its large 491-foot drop. Towns sprang up along the canal route, including Metamora, platted in 1838 and named after a popular 1829 play. In 1843, a 75-foot wooden aqueduct built near Metamora carried canal water over Duck Creek, one of only 10 such structures built in the United States. In 1856, a canal-powered grist mill was established in Metamora. The Whitewater Canal was not a success and was largely abandoned soon after it opened. Beginning in 1863, a railroad was built alongside the canal’s towpath.
Correction – A story in the April 12 edition of Current in Carmel incorrectly stated the height for taking the measurement of trees in the City of Carmel’s Big Tree Contest. Measurements should be taken 4 feet 6 inches from the ground. . O’Connor House donation – Shepherd...
If everything stays on track, Hamilton County’s second 101 Beer Kitchen is slated to open at the Proscenium in Carmel this summer. “We are targeting July 2022, pending, of course, any delays due to staffing or build-out supply shortages,” co-owner Jessica Kittrell said. “The space is fully under construction and completely framed, so fingers crossed for a smooth project.”
IU Health is planning a significant expansion to its IU Health Saxony Hospital at 136th Street and I-69, which opened 10 years ago. The hospital announced the $287 million investment April 12. IU Health Saxony Hospital opened in 2012 as a 38-bed specialty-care focused hospital. The $287 million investment will...
The inaugural Made in Carmel Market hosted by Bask on Main spa and boutique is under way and will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of every month through October. “One of the main goals for Bask on Main has always been to support other local...
Beaver Materials has refiled its Rocks to Recreation petition before the City of Noblesville. The petition proposes an expansion to Potter’s Bridge Park northwest of 191st Street and Allisonville Road in Noblesville in collaboration with Hamilton County Parks and Recreation. The project was withdrawn in November 2020 after the...
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation staff, elected officials and representatives from. Sinclair Recreation recently gathered at Morse Park and Beach in Noblesville to celebrate the official opening of the department’s latest addition to its community playgrounds. Along with the playground’s imaginative and engaging play elements, it offers a panoramic view of Morse Reservoir. Because of the playground’s proximity to the water, its collection of play pieces exhibits a nautical theme.
These owners were ready to transform the hub of their home into a modern entertaining space with improved flow and function. Walls were removed to expand and open the space, and the existing sunken dining room floor was raised. The kitchen’s footprint was reconfigured to improve the room’s flow and...
Carmel resident Amy Arnell is glad to see the Republic Airways Plane Pull returning. The event was canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The event benefits children’s organizations, and that is a very big passion of mine, being able to provide an opportunity for our employees to get involved and give back in our community,” said Arnell, director of corporate and community responsibility for Republic Airways.
I saw a headline, “Carmel to install artificial turf at Midtown Plaza.”. My reaction to that is: Artificial grass will neither absorb CO2 nor give us oxygen in return. I wonder what kind of chemicals it will give off?. It will not mitigate the heat island that was created...
