ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

You Can Buy an EV That’s Not Sold in Your State: Here’s How

By Mark Putzer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you want to buy an electric vehicle that isn’t sold in your state? To find out how to do this, view...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

How long does an electric car battery last?

If you’re a (prospective) EV driver, I’m sure this question has crossed your mind: how long will my car’s battery last before it becomes unusable?. Indeed, that’s a valid question. Battery degradation is bound to happen at some point. As a lithium-ion battery is charged and discharged, it degrades over time.
CARS
Ars Technica

The rise of brand-new, second-hand electric vehicles

David Cottrell got his $39,999 Tesla Model Y last February. The compact electric hatchback was a fantastic car, he says. But just a few months later, he decided to input the make and model into the website of an online used car retailer. Surprise! The Tesla was already worth $10,000 more than he and his wife had paid for it. They were thinking of buying a house in their hometown of Seattle, and the extra cash felt like a no-brainer. By June they had sold for $51,000—a tidy profit.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Ev#Tesla Model S#Tesla Rivian Lucid
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
insideevs.com

How Much Does It Cost To Drive A Tesla 32,000 Miles In 2022?

Kim Java, whose YouTube channel was formerly known as "Like Tesla," has been driving Tesla's vehicles for years. She notes that her family drives a ton of miles each year for a number of reasons. Kim and her husband share a single car, a Tesla Model 3. They have children...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
San Francisco Examiner

Want to buy an electric car? Read this first

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
makeuseof.com

How Many Miles Does a Tesla Last Over Its Lifetime?

Electric cars are shaping up to be the future of clean transportation. As one of the most popular manufacturers of electric cars, people often wonder: how many miles does a Tesla battery last?. And what about individual charges? How many charges will it take to use up a Tesla battery?
CARS
TheStreet

The Roadster Is Tesla and Elon Musk's New Cash Machine

There is no doubt that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dominates the electric-vehicle market. The Austin automaker produced 305,407 vehicles in the first quarter and deliver 310,048 despite supply-chain disruptions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which worsened soaring raw-materials prices like nickel. Chief Executive Elon Musk's group should...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla No Longer Includes Charging Equipment With Vehicles; Cites Statistics

In a surprising move, Tesla has suddenly discontinued its longstanding practice of including charging equipment with its vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to comments on Twitter about the new policy by saying "Usage statistics were super low, so seemed wasteful". Every electric vehicle produced up until 2022 has included...
CARS
The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
INCOME TAX
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Rooftop Solar Panel Startup Looking to Add 60 Miles of Range

The battery range of Tesla vehicles and other EVs continues to grow and get more impressive. However, EV manufacturers aren’t the only ones trying to expand their range. A handful of startups are working to develop batteries and other EV technologies to push EV driving range to a remarkable level. One startup looks to use solar panels as an extension of the driving range of Tesla Models.
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Nissan Gets Ready for Solid-State EV Batteries

Nissan opens prototype production facility for solid-state batteries at the automaker's Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture. The automaker plans to launch a pilot production line for solid-state batteries in 2024, with planned start of mass production in 2028. Several EV makers are developing solid-state batteries and are backing start-ups working...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Safety Recall For Half-a-Million Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Software issues with Toyota’s electronic stability control system have forced the company to recall almost 500,000 vehicles, including Lexus models. The system aids drivers by individually applying brakes to help maintain control. Toyota says the issue won’t allow the system to turn on when the car is started.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Are Subaru Flat-Four Engines Better Than Inline-Four Engines?

Subaru is well-known for making some great cars that can handle the outdoors well, but underneath the hood of every Subaru is something unique. This is because Subaru equips most of its vehicles with flat-four engines, which are commonly called boxer engines, and that’s not something many automakers do. Here’s a look at Subaru’s flat-four engines and how they compare with the inline-four engines that are more common in the automotive world.
CARS
InsideHook

Want Faster Electric Car Charging? NASA Is Working on It.

When the Wall Street Journal looked at the current state of solid-state batteries last year, a source said it could be close to a decade before the potentially revolutionary electric-car technology was ready for mass production. This month, Nissan announced a more optimistic outlook. On April 7, the Japanese automaker...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

91K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy