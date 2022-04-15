ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich residents question, object to proposed city budget plan

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Norwich — Speakers on Thursday criticized proposed city funding and requested money for unfunded projects during the first public hearing on City Manager John Salomone’s proposed combined city and school budget of $139.5 million and his plan to spend $10.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan grant dollars.

Salomone’s budget calls for a 1.8% spending increase compared to the current budget and a 0.89-mill tax increase citywide. Several residents objected to any tax increase in the coming fiscal year, saying residents of all ages are struggling with inflation and are living paycheck to paycheck.

Resident Beryl Fishbone questioned many items in Salomone’s proposed second-year budget for $10.8 million of the city’s $14 million American Rescue Plan grant. She objected to a proposal to give $500,000 to Norwich Free Academy toward the replacement of the slate roof on Slater Memorial Museum and said the plan should fully fund public safety system upgrades.

A resident of Bliss Place, Fishbone said she favors a plan to use $1.1 million of the ARP grant to address chronic flooding in her neighborhood, but Fishbone questioned if that amount would be enough.

Resident Regan Miner, executive director of the Norwich Historical Society, urged the council to support some of the projects Salomone proposed for the ARP, including Slater Museum and the $1.4 million to complete the Uncas Leap heritage park. She also asked the council to consider funding the Historical Society’s request for $500,000 to create and market a “heritage triangle” to connect key historic sites. Salomone did not fund that request.

“Norwich has 400 years of history within one mile,” William Champagne, past president of the Norwich Historical Society, who also urged the city to fund the heritage triangle.

Former Alderwoman Joanne Philbrick chastised the City Council for failing to respond to her emails and calls. She objected to the limit of three minutes for speakers. She called the proposed budget and the ARP spending plan irresponsible. She objected to using $300,000 in ARP money to help redevelop the former Reid & Hughes building on Main Street and $400,000 to support creation of a hotel in the former Hale Mill in Yantic.

“Raising taxes is not responsible,” Philbrick said. “What is the plan? How many times are we going to fund the Reid & Hughes?” Philbrick also questioned using ARP money to fund nine new city positions.

Residents John Blackburn and Shiela Hayes echoed Philbrick’s sentiment that residents are struggling with daily expenses.

Former Norwich resident and council member, Martin Rutchik said Norwich needs a community center with a swimming pool. He asked the council to put money in the budget to explore building a community center, or at least a swimming pool, accessible to residents. He suggested placing the pool near the Rose City Senior Center and Kelly Middle School.

Salomone proposed a city government budget totaling $49.5 million, a 3.1% increase, plus $2.7 million for capital improvements. The city manager recommended a bottom-line school budget of $87.2 million, a 1% increase. His proposed school budget is about $1.1 million lower than the school board’s requested 2.3% increase, prompting discussions this week on how to achieve that cut without hurting school programs and staffing.

c.bessette@theday.com

