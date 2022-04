WASHINGTON (TND) — Several million Americans who left the workforce because of the COVID-19 pandemic may not be coming back, according to economists’ research. A survey by a team of researchers found as many as 2.5%, or roughly 3 million people, have dropped out of the labor force and are planning to stay there indefinitely. Sectors of the economy that pay lower wages and have little room for remote work are going to be hurt especially hard by the trend, which researchers have termed “long social distancing.”

