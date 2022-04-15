ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Huddle: First boys lacrosse state rankings, softball standouts

By Carl Jones, AJ Feldman
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The weather is finally starting to heat up and so is the spring sports schedule. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones break it all down in this week’s edition of the High School Huddle.

0:00-5:05- AJ brags about his golf game and the pair talk about the first NYSSWA boys lacrosse rankings that feature six teams from Section V in the rankings.

5:05-10:20- We highlight our teams of the week, Carl has Schroeder softball off of some dominant pitching performances and AJ talks Canandaigua boys lacrosse after their big win over Thomas.

10:20-15:35- We shine the spotlight on some under-the-radar teams on the diamond, East baseball and Penfield softball.

15:35-20:53- While a handful of teams are going south for Spring Break, there are plenty of great Section V matchups to choose from for our games of the week. Carl talks Thomas/Pal-Mac girls lacrosse while AJ discusses the always exciting Canandaigua/Penn Yan boys lacrosse matchup.

You can also check out the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts .

