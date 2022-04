NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- Skyline Robotics, developers of Ozmo, the world’s first high-rise window-cleaning robot, today announced the successful completion of a $6.5M pre-Series A funding round. The funding comes as Skyline Robotics prepares for the first customer deployment of Ozmo in New York City. Skyline Standard Holdings led the round with contributions from Karcher New Venture GmbH, Gefen Capital and others. The funding will be used across a variety of business operations including expanding its New York City team, as well as continued product development and new capabilities to own the facade operations of the future. To date, Skyline Robotics has raised $9M.

