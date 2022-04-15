ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 4 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sustained west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts around 50. * WHERE...Indian...

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 14, 23, and 118, as well as Interstate 5.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
High Wind Warning issued for Kings Canyon NP, Sequoia NP, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northerly winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Kings Canyon NP, Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Sequoia NP and Upper San Joaquin River. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, strongest near foothills and in the mountains. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, Santa Barbara County South Coast and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Local gusts to 55 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CAZ080-131100- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance. of thunderstorms early this evening, then snow showers late this. evening and overnight. Rain showers well after...
MEDFORD, OR
California to see more spring snow and rain after dry winter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More late-season snow and rain was predicted for California on Monday. A dry start to the day was expected to give way to showers in the Central Valley and mountain snow by evening and continue into Tuesday, the National Weather Service's Sacramento office said. Four...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Ski resorts cheer as spring storm dumps snow in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A spring storm brought several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, with more stormy weather expected this week. The seven-day snow total topped 3 feet (.9 meters) in some mountain areas as of Saturday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rain Expected To Be Light

The amount of rain expected to fall Wednesday and Thursday is not expected to have any dramatic effect on reservoir levels or on drought conditions. The National Weather Service released a rainfall map early Wednesday of how much rain is expected to fall between 5 a.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday.
NAPA, CA
Weekend Storm Nearly Doubled Rainfall Totals For The Year

The not-quite-official 24-hour weekend rainfall totals were nearly double the amount of precipitation that has been received so far this year, according to the National Weather Service. San Francisco International Airport recorded .40 inches of rain, while Fremont recorded .38 during the period starting Friday night and ending Saturday evening....
FREMONT, CA

