ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, CA

Stars Casino in Tracy moving to West Valley Mall

By Kristi Gross, Jacque Porter
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yS238_0f9pgNGq00

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stars Casino in Tracy is moving to a bigger location at the West Valley Mall in a move the business and city are calling a win-win.

Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Macalino said the Stars Casino is looking to become a destination for more than just gambling.

“We’re hoping that people come not just for gaming, but for entertainment, to bring their friends over for a drink just to hang out,” Macalino said.

Macalino said the cardroom will take over the shuttered Famous Dave’s location in the West Valley Mall.

“I think that mall has been neglected for the last few years, but I like the signs that it’s starting to come back to life. And being a part of that revitalization I think is key,” Macalino said.

Suspects arrested in Stockton I-5 shooting

The new location, which will include a full bar and restaurant area, will also feature more card tables.

“I think it will be an ideal place. It will even have a patio where people can eat outside, enjoy a drink, and really be separated from the gaming floor. And if they didn’t want to play a few hands of blackjack, they’re more than welcome to do so,” Macalino said.

Betting on the casino’s success, the city of Tracy worked with businesses to facilitate the reaction in an effort to bring more people to the city’s retail hub along the Interstate 205 corridor.

Tracy Economic Development Director Michael Nimon said the casino came to them and laid their cards on the table as they struggled to stay open after repeated pandemic-related closures.

“The city of Tracy partners with its businesses. We are in tune with what their needs are and work closely to be flexible and enable their success,” Nimon said.

The city and casino worked together to update several ordinances in September including allowing the cardroom to stay open 24 hours, increasing the number of card tables and players at the tables, and eliminating the signage and advertisement restrictions for cardrooms to help them stay in business.

“We’re excited about the impact being all upside. They’re moving into a larger facility. They’re going to hire 50% more staff. A lot of their staff are actually local residents as well,” Nimon said.

Sheriff’s office: Body washes ashore near Manteca campground

Macalino and Nimon agree the move will be a winning hand for both the local economy and the business.

“The cardroom will easily attract more people and attracting more people we contribute to the other businesses,” Macalino said.

Stars Casino in Tracy is planning to have a soft opening at the new location July 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

Concerts return to Cesar Chavez Park this May after 2-year break

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Concerts in the Park is returning to downtown Sacramento this spring after a two-year hiatus. The lineup of artists performing in Cesar Chavez Park will be announced Thursday at 6 p.m. on a billboard on L Street on the exterior of Plaza Five Fifty Five. One of the artists putting on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Family keeps hope 1 year after kidnapping of Modesto woman

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A family is still fighting to find a Modesto mother who was kidnapped at gunpoint one year ago.  The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing woman as 32-year-old Susana Torres. The Torres family said they’ve been living in limbo with more questions than answers. “Just feels like yesterday was, you […]
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Tracy, CA
Sports
City
Manteca, CA
Tracy, CA
Lifestyle
City
Tracy, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Signage#The Stars Casino
KTVU FOX 2

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend. Surveillance video from a gas station at 102 Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident. A woman can be heard in the video arguing...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Gambling
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested In Film Crew Armed Robbery At San Francisco Twin Peaks, Oakland Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested for a string of robberies throughout the Bay Area including one targeting a Canadian film crew on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Deleon Miller, Torrion King and Teddy Williams have been charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery that occurred in both San Francisco and Alameda counties on March 25 and March 28. King and Miller face additional gun charges as convicted felons. King was on parole at the time of his arrest and Miller was on felony probation. (Clockwise from upper left) Deleon Miller, Teddy Williams,...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Vigil held for Natomas shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A vigil was held for one of the victims of a north Natomas shooting. Sacramento Police Department said two people were killed in a shooting on Amelia Earhart Avenue early Sunday. Family and friends identified the victim killed as DJ Gio, a well-known DJ in Sacramento and the Bay area. “To […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Tahoe Report 04-08-22: Once thriving, this obscure Tahoe outpost is a ghost town

The aerial tram ride to High Camp, in Palisades Tahoe, Calif. (VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty) In its heyday, High Camp was the epicenter of social life and spring skiing. The whole facility looks like a midcentury fortress perched at the top of the tram, like the setting of a James Bond fight scene. The vibe felt like a pool party in Miami — just with goggles instead of sunglasses.
LIFESTYLE
FOX40

Crash kills Sacramento woman on Highway 50 in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old Sacramento resident died early Thursday morning after her vehicle crashed on Highway 50 and was hit by an SUV. The California Highway Patrol said around 4:15 a.m., a woman in a 2005 Subaru Outback was driving east on Highway 50 in East Sacramento. As the Subaru approached the area of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy