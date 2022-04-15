Identity of man dead after officer-involved shooting released

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio ( WDTN ) – UPDATE: The coroner has identified the man who died in a Huber Heights gas station shooting Thursday night. The shooting involved an Ohio Investigative Unit office, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested by the Huber Heights Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that involved an Ohio Investigative Unit officer Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

No officers were injured, but one man was brought to Miami Valley Hospital. He later died of his injuries. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 60-year-old Alonzo Nesby of Huber Heights.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL: Police are investigating after two people were shot in Huber Heights Thursday night.

Police on scene said the shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. outside the Marathon gas station on the 7800 block of Old Troy Pike.

According to a release, two men were arguing for an unknown reason. Someone called the police saying that one of the men had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found both men were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said on Facebook that there is not a threat to anyone in the city due to the incident.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting at this time. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading this multi-jurisdictional investigation with the assistance of Huber Heights detectives.

The Ohio BCI said it wants to correct rumors that are surrounding the incident.

“Many false rumors were circulating on social media saying that a young female child had been shot,” the release said. “We want to stress that did not occur.”

