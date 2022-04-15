Rutherford defeats Park Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

John Rorick went 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, three RBI and a run scored to lead Kingsway, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Clearview, 10-2. Evan Mangifesta went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI while Gavin McCaffrey went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, one RBI and three runs scored for Kingsway, which led by one after five and a half innings before scoring seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach.

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 24 MINUTES AGO