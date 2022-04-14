Dance therapy course explores the healing capacity of the arts

Looking for some fun? We’ve got you covered for the next seven days, read on!. It’s the tenth annual presentation of Jeezy’s Juke Joint: A Black Burly-Q Revue. Billed as the “only Black burlesque festival in the world,” this variety show celebrates a rich and diverse lineage of Black nightlife performers. In addition to traditional burlesque and modern stripteases, there will be stand-up, drag, and other entertainment that fuses the historic and the contemporary. It’s all hosted by cabaret legend and Jeezy’s Juke Joint founder, Jeez Loueez. Held at the Promontory (5311 S. Lake Park West), there are two opportunities to catch the show: tonight at 7 PM and again at 10:30 PM. If you’re 21 or older, grab tickets ASAP ($25, $20 in advance)—they’re nearly sold out! (MC)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO