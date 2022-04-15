ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matawan, NJ

Baseball: Cody strikes out 10, pitches 2-hitter to propel St. John Vianney past Matawan

By Casey Roland
 4 days ago
Aiden Cody allowed two hits and two runs, striking out 10 with two talks and one hit batsman to lead St. John Vianney to a win on the road over Matawan, 8-2....

John Vianney
