Baseball: Cody strikes out 10, pitches 2-hitter to propel St. John Vianney past Matawan

Ryan Marino went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI while Jason Ferdetta got two RBI as Hamilton West rallied for a 5-4 win over Robbinsville in extra innings. Hamilton West’s (8-2) leadoff hitter Jason Gallucci also had two hits, including a double and an RBI. Dylan Parsons came in to relieve Mac Meara in the fifth inning for Hamilton West, which trailed 4-2, and limited the opposition to one hit the rest of the game and finished with eight strikeouts. Meara fanned nine in the first five innings.

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO