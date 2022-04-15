Baseball: Cody strikes out 10, pitches 2-hitter to propel St. John Vianney past Matawan

Devan Sutaria threw four innings of four-hit baseball, giving up one earned run while striking out two as Watchung Hills overpowered Hillsborough 14-1. John King went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base whie Lorenzo Meola went 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored, and an RBI for Watchung Hills (4-4). Martin Howel finished 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, William Hunsinger was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored and Thomas Jova went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, and two RBI.
