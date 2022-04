As the global economy continues to expand, the need for energy to sustain that growth is increasing as well. People and businesses depend on energy for every aspect of life, from heating and cooling homes and workplaces to fueling transportation to powering appliances and other conveniences of modern life. As demand increases, energy producers must find ways to keep up, either by increasing production or by producing more energy from existing inputs.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 28 DAYS AGO