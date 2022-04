SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is making a multi-million dollar donation to the American Red Cross. The $5.1 million is designed to help ARC to meet blood and convalescent plasma needs for hospital patients, a statement issued by the LDS Church says. These include new machines and the collection and maintenance of blood platelets.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 28 DAYS AGO