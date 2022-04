(Fargo, MN) -- A Fargo woman is accused of trying to run over a man with a vehicle before trying to evade police. Officers say witnesses tell them Daynea Manning try to run man over in the 17-hundred block of 16th Street South Tuesday morning. An officer attempted to pull her over a few blocks away when she sped off, nearly hitting several pedestrians. Police didn't chase her and eventually took her into custody on 30th Avenue North.

FARGO, ND ・ 24 DAYS AGO