Get Ready for Young M.A. Live in Buffalo

The Outer Habor Concert Series is bringing some big-name artists to Buffalo this summer. This will be the first summer featuring concerts at the new performance venue there rather than in downtown Buffalo at Canalside. I remember when I moved to Buffalo, one of the first shows I hosted was En Vogue at Canalside. It was a free show. I also hosted the free T-Pain show at Canalside, which was bananas. There were more than 20,000 people at that show, which I believe was one of the last free shows. After that, the price went to $5 for regular tickets and a bit more for VIP tickets.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO