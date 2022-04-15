Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for April 4–10

CLINTON FALLS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — An 18-year-old St. Paul woman died in a crash in Steele County early Sunday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just after 1 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Clinton Falls Township. The state patrol said Amirah Strong’s Chevrolet Malibu drifted off the road, and when she tried to correct course, she lost control and rolled in the ditch. Strong died at the scene. The state patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt. No one else was involved in the crash, according to the state patrol.

STEELE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO