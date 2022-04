Sylvania United Church of Christ launches a Faith Climate Action Week on Saturday. The week begins with a screening of Youth v. Gov at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Youth v. Gov is a documentary on the lawsuit Juliana v. the United States of America, in which 21 youth and young adult plaintiffs are arguing that the government is violating their constitutional rights to life, liberty, personal safety, and property through its willful actions in creating a climate crisis they will inherit. The documentary runs 110 minutes, and Terry Lodge, a local attorney who works in environmental law, leads a post-film discussion.

SYLVANIA, OH ・ 37 MINUTES AGO