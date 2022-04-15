ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: MLB celebrates Robinson 75 years after debut

By The Associated Press
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pPD7_0f9pcLeE00
Jackie Robinson A jersey of Jackie Robinson is displayed at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, commemorating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's integration of Major League Baseball, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Robinson became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball breaking the baseball color barrier on April 15, 1947, when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A look at what's happening around baseball Friday:

___

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY

Players across the majors will don Jackie Robinson's No. 42 — and all of them in Dodger blue this year — for the 75th anniversary of Robinson's big league debut.

The Dodgers, of course, will be at home in Los Angeles, facing the Cincinnati Reds. They'll be joined by Robinson's 99-year-old widow, Rachel, and her son David.

Earlier in the day, David Robinson will read the book “I Am Jackie Robinson” at Longfellow Elementary School in Pasadena, California, where Robinson grew up. He'll be joined by Robinson's granddaughter, Ayo, pitcher David Price and Players Alliance founders Curtis Granderson and Edwin Jackson.

Outfielder Mookie Betts will join the Robinson family at nearby John Muir High for the unveiling of a mural of Robinson. He starred in football, basketball, baseball and track at the Pasadena school in the 1930s.

Meanwhile in New York, Commissioner Rob Manfred will host an event for youth baseball players from the city in Times Square with special guests Ken Griffey Jr., Mariano Rivera, CC Sabathia, Joe Torre, Willie Randolph and Butch Huskey.

ON GUARD

The Guardians are set to reintroduce themselves to the city of Cleveland with their home opener against the San Francisco Giants. It’s a new beginning for the ballclub, which dropped its old name after more than 100 years amid criticism over its insensitivity to Native American communities.

Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who cut his acting teeth in Cleveland in the 1970s, will toss a ceremonial first pitch to Larry Doby Jr., whose father broke the American League’s color barrier with Cleveland 75 years ago.

Guardians right-hander Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00) will then face Giants lefty Carlos Rodón (0-0, 1.80).

TERRIFIC FOR TOM

The Mets will unveil a statue outside Citi Field for Hall of Fame ace Tom Seaver prior to their home opener against Arizona.

Seaver's widow, Nancy, and their two daughters will be on hand for the unveiling, as will catcher Mike Piazza and owner Steve Cohen. Seaver's grandsons, Thomas and Tobin, will throw ceremonial first pitches. Seaver, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, died at age 75 in 2020.

It will also mark a homecoming for Buck Showalter, a former Yankees manager who has taken over the Mets to much fanfare this season. Right-hander Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.00), another newcomer, is set to face the Diamondbacks' Zach Davies (0-0, 3.60).

WELCOME TO THE SHOW

Left-hander MacKenzie Gore, the Padres’ top pitching prospect, is scheduled to make his big league debut with a start against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

The 23-year-old Gore, the third pick overall in the 2017 draft, will take the rotation spot of left-hander Blake Snell, who is heading to the injured list with a tight left adductor.

Gore’s arrival in the bigs was delayed by command problems in the minors. He had an outstanding spring, with 16 strikeouts and just three walks in 12 innings.

ALL-STAR OUT

The Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain after he was pulled from a game Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. An MRI revealed the strain Thursday, a day before Toronto opens a three-game home series against Oakland.

“You never know with obliques, but I don’t think it’s as bad as we thought it would be,” manager Charlie Montoyo said.

The 29-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he hit .296 with 32 homers, 116 RBIs and an .870 OPS. He’s finished in the top 20 of AL MVP voting each of the past two seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Arizona State
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early returns not good for Rangers losing 1st three series

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — That record offseason spending spree by the Texas Rangers was a long-term investment. Still, they certainly expected some better early returns. After losing 102 games last season, then committing more than a half-billion dollars in free agency, the Rangers have dropped their opening three series for the first time since 2003. After consecutive five-run losses at home to the Los Angeles Angels, Texas went into its off day Monday with a 2-7 record that was the worst in the American League.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Cc Sabathia
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Curtis Granderson
Person
Willie Randolph
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
David Robinson
Person
Tom Seaver
Person
Butch Huskey
FanSided

Mets reported Aaron Judge decision should make Yankees feel weird

Did pending New York Yankees free agent superstar Aaron Judge overplay his hand? According to sources, one of the fattest-pocketed teams in MLB does not plan to pursue him with the same veracity as his current employer. 10 games into 2022, Judge is hitting an empty-calories .257/.350/.429, without a single...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Man from LeBron James’ past emerges potential next Lakers head coach

A familiar face to LeBron James could emerge as a potential head coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers after firing Frank Vogel last week. The team is in the midst of an in-depth search for their next boss as they aim to turn things around in 2022/23 and return to the playoffs following a forgettable campaign. While major changes need to be made to the roster, hiring the right HC with experience and expertise is just as important.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger#The Cincinnati Reds#Players Alliance#The San Francisco Giants#Native American
Golf Digest

The New York Yankees might need to pack up the franchise after getting roasted alive by the Orioles’ local broadcast on Twitter

The New York Yankees. The Pinstripes. The Bronx Bombers. The Evil Empire. Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig, Jeter. 40 AL pennants. 27 World Series titles. No franchise is more synonymous with baseball on this planet than the New York Yankees. They represent the best and the worst of the game. They are widely beloved and viciously loathed. They are alpha and omega, yin and yang. But now, after 119 years of glorious, grating existence, it might finally be time to disband the franchise.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
137K+
Followers
100K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy