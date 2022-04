During last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, there was a spot during the match between Adam Cole and Hangman Page in which Page wrapped barbed wire around the head of Cole before hitting the Deadeye through the table. People online claimed it was a reference to the ‘Crown of Thorns’ placed on Jesus Christ’s head during his crucifixion. Several acted as if they were offended, particularly because the spot happened on Good Friday. Two of those people were Eric Bischoff and Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO