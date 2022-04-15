ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Alleged New York subway attacker's neighbor at Uptown hotel calls him 'mean and scary guy'

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lMXV_0f9pbiic00

A woman who says accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James was her neighbor at a residential hotel in Uptown neighborhood characterized him as "a mean and scary guy."

Donna Barney described the interactions she said she had with James years ago at the Aragon Arms Hotel.

READ MORE: Frank R. James, ID'd as New York subway shooting suspect, previously lived in Uptown SRO hotel

"I said 'Hi, neighbor' to him and I got a mean mugging. Aggression. I know plenty a large big man that's not scary. He was scary. He was aggressive. He was mean... he didn't say a word," she said.

James lived in the Aragon Arms Hotel from 2015 until 2017. Barney, who still lives at the hotel, was there for a year before James was evicted.

She said he never showed the Glock pistol authorities say he obtained years before living in Chicago and then used in this week's subway rampage. Barney said that is frightening to know now, because of how she said her neighbors described his conduct in the building.

"He was banging on people's doors; not banging, pounding on people's doors. You know, and he's armed mind you. We know now that he was armed," she said.

The 62-year-old is currently being held without bond in the Brooklyn New York Federal Detention Center. He appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Prosecutors described the attack on the Brooklyn subway as calculated and entirely pre-mediated.

James is charged with violating a law that prohibits terrorist and other violent attacks against a mass transportation system.

No one was killed in the attack, but 10 people were shot and 19 others injured in the chaos that followed.

"He's one of those horrible people that makes life horrible for everyone around him, and that is not how we are here," said Barney, who speculated that James' disruptions and aggression caused his eviction from the Aragon Arms in 2017.

"I mean, you know, I'm just trying to say this: Frank James is not the face of SROs. And this is a great second chance kind of place for people that really are behind the, you know, down behind the barrel. So you know, that's probably how he got away with it for so long," she said.

After James was evicted in 2017, he moved to another single room occupancy building not far away.

The I-Team learned that James lived in that SRO on Lawrence Avenue until 2018, when he moved to Wisconsin.

State records obtained by the I-Team also show that he obtained a driver's license there in that year.

New federal court records state that James had a "stockpile of weapons" and ammo in a Philadelphia storage unit, including an AR-15.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Brooklyn, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, NY
Shine My Crown

Chicago Professor Found Restrained, Bludgeoned to Death

Police are investigating the tragic killing of a Chicago woman who was found dead in her home on Wednesday. Aaliyah Newell, 47, responded to a call to attend a residence on the 7200-block of South Vincennes after being told a woman had been found unresponsive in a home. When they arrived, they found Newell unresponsive.
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 102.9 NoCo

Diddy’s Former Security Guard Accuses Puff of Helping Get Shyne Convicted for 1999 Shooting

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, is claiming the music mogul helped get Shyne convicted for the infamous 1999 New York City club shooting. Last week (March 13), Deal appeared in an interview on The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel. He was asked about the fateful night of Dec. 27, 1999, when Shyne was involved in a shooting while attending Club New York in Manhattan along with Puff and Jennifer Lopez. That night, a fight reportedly broke out in the VIP section after money was allegedly thrown at Diddy by another patron. Shyne, 21 years old at the time, pulled out a weapon and began firing into the crowd, injuring three people. Puffy and J.Lo fled the club and were later arrested with a concealed weapon in their vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Shooting#The Aragon Arms Hotel
PIX11

Video shows man rip hair from victim’s head during assault

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — During a caught-on-video assault, one suspect slapped a fellow A train rider multiple times before ripping some of his hair out. NYPD released footage of the March 19 attack Wednesday. The incident took place about 2:22 p.m., when the suspect approached a 22-year-old man and remarked twice about “carrying pepper […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy