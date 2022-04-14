ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arson suspect 'systematically' doused floor of LGBTQ bar, authorities say

By Tim Stelloh
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect is accused of "systematically" dousing the floor of a popular LGBTQ bar in Brooklyn before setting it alight is in custody on federal charges, according to court documents unsealed Thursday. John Lhota, 24, of Brooklyn, was accused of intentionally and maliciously torching Rash Bar on April 3,...

