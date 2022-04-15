Conway detective arrested on child porn charges
CONWAY, Ark. – A Conway police detective was arrested Thursday on child porn charges.
According to a post on social media , Detective Adam McNeal was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation.
The Conway Police Department says they were notified Tuesday by Homeland Security of an officer’s involvement as part of a child pornography investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.
Comments / 0