San Francisco police investigate shootings in Taraval, Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department are investigating two shootings that happened from Wednesday night to early morning Thursday, the department announced in a tweet . The earlier shooting was in the Bayview neighborhood, and the later one was in the Taraval.

The Bayview shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Northridge Road, KRON4 reported last night . Police said the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

However, the department said Thursday evening that victim is instead suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani. He added that the Bayview shooting was a drive-by into the victim’s residence.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Taraval Shooting

A shooting at an unknown location in the Taraval happened after 3:30 a.m., according to Vaswani. The victim said someone tried to carjack him and shot him.

The victim in this shooting is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Vaswani. However, a police report from SFPD’s website said the victim’s injuries were life threatening. The report added that victim was shot twice by an unknown suspect.

KRON4 reached out to SFPD for clarification and is waiting for a response. Both investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

