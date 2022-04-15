More than $900M in auto insurance refunds distributed

Nearly a third of Michigan drivers have received their $400 auto insurance refund checks.

A total of $3 billion is being redistributed after auto insurance reform led to a surplus. Insurance companies have until May 9 to issue the refund and so far, they’ve distributed more than $900 million in total.

Anyone who had a vehicle insured in Michigan on October 31, 2021 will receive $400 per vehicle. Depending on how you pay for insurance, that money could show up in a few different ways.

“I just got it last week, for three vehicles," driver Bill Lucken said. "It came in the mail — $1,200.”

The money will likely come as a direct deposit for those with monthly withdrawls, or a physical check in the mail for other forms of payment.

“It was a combined check," said driver Brandon Boudreau, who recently received his money in the mail. "It actually looked like spam almost, I almost tossed it."

Although nearly a third of the money has gone out, more than two thirds still hasn’t. Each insurance company is tasked with getting it out.

“It's a big project. It’s a lot of people that individually have to have their amounts calculated, but so far, we’re very pleased,” said Anita Fox, director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

The state gave insurance companies until May 9 to send the money and officials say if it doesn’t come by then to first check with your provider before contacting the state officials.

“What we told all companies is all of you need to do everything you can to get that money back in the packets of policyholders as quickly as you can,” Fox said. “If you don't get satisfaction from your insurance company you can call the Department and we will make sure that all eligible drivers get their money.”

"I haven't gotten my money yet for the refund check,” driver Trevor Tillman said.

As most Michiganders continue to wait, those who received the money say it’s a big help, especially now when simply driving a car becomes more and more expensive.

"Just deposit it," Boudreau said when asked about his plans with the money. "Pay for this gas, right?”

DIFS also wanted to remind people that insured drivers do not need to do anything to receive their refund, so be on the lookout for scammers and don’t give out financial information over the phone.

If you still have questions about the refund, you can contact DIFS Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov .

More information is available at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund .